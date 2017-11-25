Hutchinson man killed in Sedgwick County accident late Friday

A Hutchinson man died in an accident late Friday night that was not reported until Saturday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder driven by 33-year-old Stephen E. Warren of Hutchinson was westbound on K96 at mile marker 268.1. The vehicle left the roadway to the north for an unknown reason and entered the field. The vehicle traveled several hundred feet and then rolled. The driver was ejected. The exact time of occurrence is unknown at this time.

Warren was pronounced dead at the scene.