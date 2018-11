A Hutchinson man was sentenced Tuesday to 90 months in federal prison for downloading child pornography from the internet, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

31-year-old Shane Ragsdale of Hutchinson pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography. In his plea, he admitted he used a peer-to-peer file-sharing network to download child pornography.

McAllister commended the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.