Hutton brings business background to governor’s race

Kansas Republican candidate for governor, Mark Hutton, leaned heavily on his business acumen as a legislator and would do so again if elected to the state’s top office.

“I started Hutton Construction back in 1992, that’s 25 years ago,” said Hutton. “Today, it employs about 250 people. About seven years ago, I handed that off to my oldest son to run, and it opened up an opportunity for me to do public service. That landed me in the state legislature for four years, from 2013 through 2016.”

While in the legislature, Hutton worked on the budget, taxation, commerce and economic development. While in Topeka, he changed his mind about some of the tax policy enacted before he got to the chamber.

“I inherited the 2012 tax policy that was already adopted when I came into office in 2013,” said Hutton. “Frankly, I started out as an advocate for those, but as I studied the situation, I came out pretty early and felt like we needed to adjust the policy, especially as it related to the business pass-through exemption. I was a fairly vocal opponent of that by the end of my term, and just felt that we could do better with that money.”

Hutton is one of a handful of candidates for the Republican nomination.

“I believe I’m uniquely qualified, because I started a business from nothing and built that up to something that’s a fairly significant employer,” said Hutton. “I tell people that I have had the 3 a.m. moments and anybody who has been in business nods their head and says, yeah, I know exactly what you mean by that. There’s a tremendous responsibility that goes with being an employer and they understand that. I couple that with my four years in the state legislature, where I’ve developed not just the overall knowledge of our state’s budget and our taxation policies, as well as our economic development efforts, plus the relationships I’ve formed there. I believe I can put those two together and change how we govern Kansas.”

