Hutton endorses Colyer for Governor

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Hutton endorsed current Governor Jeff Colyer for the office in 2018 on Tuesday.

“In the short time he’s been Governor, Dr. Colyer has already proven that he has the courage and determination to make the hard decisions that are going to be necessary to fix our state’s problems,” said Hutton. “Governor Colyer understands our state government and how it works, that you get things done by building relationships and consensus, that you must lead it, not dictate to it.”

Hutton said that Colyer does not believe that the solutions to Kansas problems lie in Topeka or Washington, but in the people of Kansas.

“His leadership during this last difficult Legislative session shows he’s a servant leader, not jumping into the spotlight, but rather choosing to work behind the scenes to gain consensus on the difficult and complex issue of school finance,” said Hutton.

With all apologies to Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer, Hutton does not see him winning the Republican primary.

“It’s apparent to me that this race will come down to two men, Governor Jeff Colyer and Kris Kobach,” said Hutton. “When I weigh Governor Colyer’s demonstrated leadership, his selfless service to this state as well as to others along with his ability to I believe, win this next general election, he is my clear choice.”

Colyer welcomed Hutton’s endorsement.

“Mark Hutton is a man of tremendous honor and integrity,” stated Governor Colyer in a campaign release Tuesday. “Tracey and I are honored to accept Mark’s endorsement and we look forward to his advice, counsel and support throughout this campaign.”

The announcement took place at Yingling Aviation in Wichita, the same site where Hutton announced his candidacy seven months ago.

