Hy-Vee Adding Security Guards At Some Stores

Possibly coming to a Hy-Vee grocery store near you in the next few weeks – uniformed security officers.
The grocery chain announced that it is rolling out the program, called the Hy-Vee Retail Security team, over the coming weeks and months across its eight-state area.
Some stores already have the officers.
Other stores will gain officers as their training is completed.
The officers, many of whom come from a law enforcement background, are specially trained to defuse situations, and the company says they will be equipped to protect the safety of both Hy-Vee customers and employees.
A promotional video released by Hy-Vee shows officers carrying both Tasers and a sidearm.
Hy-Vee says the officers have been through training designed by Hy-Vee retail security and law enforcement partners.
There is not a schedule as to when each individual store will be assigned officers.
The company says that not every store will have them.