      Weather Alert

Hy-Vee Adding Security Guards At Some Stores

Dec 31, 2021 @ 6:58am

Possibly coming to a Hy-Vee grocery store near you in the next few weeks – uniformed security officers.

The grocery chain announced that it is rolling out the program, called the Hy-Vee Retail Security team, over the coming weeks and months across its eight-state area.

Some stores already have the officers.

Other stores will gain officers as their training is completed.

The officers, many of whom come from a law enforcement background, are specially trained to defuse situations, and the company says they will be equipped to protect the safety of both Hy-Vee customers and employees.

A promotional video released by Hy-Vee shows officers carrying both Tasers and a sidearm.

Hy-Vee says the officers have been through training designed by Hy-Vee retail security and law enforcement partners.

There is not a schedule as to when each individual store will be assigned officers.

The company says that not every store will have them.

You May Also Like
Kansas Town Makes Nationwide Top Five List
Shawnee County District Attorney: Police Shooting Justified
Mandates On Head Start Suit Filed
Former Women's Prison Dentist Has Conviction Overturned
Autopsy: Teen Death in Custody Was Homicide
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On