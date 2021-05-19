Hy-Vee Drops Mask Mandate For Vaccinated Customers
Another major retailer has dropped its requirement that vaccinated customers wear masks, although it hopes that non-vaccinated customers continue to do so.
Following in the footsteps of other retailers like Kohl’s, Target, and Walmart, Hy-Vee has announced that it will no longer require fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear facemasks, effective immediately.
The company noted that individual stores will continue to follow local government ordinances.
Face coverings continue to be strongly recommended for Hy-Vee customers who are not fully vaccinated, and are still required by the company for employees who are not fully vaccinated.
Hy-Vee also said that they will continue the extra sanitation protocols they have been using, along with leaving the Plexiglass shields up at check-out counters.
They will also leave the social distancing signs up in areas where lines form, and leave hand sanitizer available for customers.