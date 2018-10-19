Hy-Vee issues voluntary recall on meat and potato products

Hy-Vee has recalled six meat and potato products for possible salmonella and listeria contamination.

The company says the potential danger was discovered when McCain Foods, a Hy-Vee supplier, announced it was recalling its caramelized mushrooms and fire-roasted tomatoes, which are ingredients used in the Hy-Vee products.

No illnesses have been reported.

The Hy-Vee products are:

– Hy-Vee Bacon Wrapped Cowgirl Chicken Grillers – 8 ounce each, UPC Code 023092600000

– Hy-Vee Fire Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella Twice Baked Potato – 5 ounce each, UPC Code 023755400000

– Hy-Vee Cowgirl Chicken Griller Patty – 6 ounce each, UPC Code 023100200000

– Hy-Vee Gourmet Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss Burger – 6 ounce each, UPC Code 023168400000

– Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss – 2 ounce each, UPC Code 023164300000

– Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss – 12 count, 30 ounces, UPC Code 023266600000

The products have a “best if used by” date of Oct. 22, 2018, or sooner.

The items can be returned to Hy-Vee stores for a full refund.