I-470/I-70 exit ramp in Topeka to be closed on Tuesday

Press release
According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the exit ramp from westbound I-470 onto westbound I-70 in Topeka will be closed on Tuesday, March 8, while crews complete core drilling maintenance work.
The closure is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, but the ramp will open as soon as work is completed.
The closure will be marked by barricades, signs and arrow boards. Drivers will need to find alternative routes, as no marked detour will be posted.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.
To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.