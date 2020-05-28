I-70 bridge works begin June 1
Crews will be patching and overlaying two bridges on I-70 four miles east of the Wabaunsee/Shawnee county line in Wabaunsee County at mile marker 342 beginning Monday, June 1, weather permitting. The project is expected to be completed mid-December, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Work includes patching, multi-polymer overlay, waterproofing, expansion joints, and pavement marking.
Drivers should expect lane closures and speed reductions to 60 mph. The driving lane will be closed during the first phase. Once it’s complete, work will begin on the passing lane. One lane traffic will remain open during the entire project.
Keene Eskridge Road running below I-70 will also be reduced to one lane at times during the project. Flaggers will be used to direct traffic with minimal delay.
Bettis Asphalt & Construction of Topeka is the contractor on the $286,000 project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1. Drive safely and always wear your seat belt.