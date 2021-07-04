      Weather Alert

I-70 Lane Closures Through Topeka Tuesday

Jul 4, 2021 @ 2:35pm

Press release

Portions of eastbound and westbound I-70 through Topeka will be reduced to one lane on Tuesday, July 6.

Kansas Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be patching potholes between mile markers 360 and 363 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The right or left lane will be closed around the active work area as it moves along I-70.

Traffic control around the mobile operation will include crash attenuators, signs and cones.

Drivers should be prepared for slow-moving traffic.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

You May Also Like
Family of Wrongly Convicted Man Gets Settlement
Will There Be a "Golden, Kansas"?
Witt Jr and Pratto Named to MLB All-Star Futures Game
Eight Home Games Highlight K-State's 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule
Abnormally Dry Conditions Improve in Latest Kansas Drought Monitor Map
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On