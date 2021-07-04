I-70 Lane Closures Through Topeka Tuesday

Press release
Portions of eastbound and westbound I-70 through Topeka will be reduced to one lane on Tuesday, July 6.
Kansas Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be patching potholes between mile markers 360 and 363 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
The right or left lane will be closed around the active work area as it moves along I-70.
Traffic control around the mobile operation will include crash attenuators, signs and cones.
Drivers should be prepared for slow-moving traffic.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.
To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.