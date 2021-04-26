I-70 Overhead Sign Replacement Continues in Topeka
Contractors will continue replacing overhead signs on I-70 in Topeka, weather permitting, on Tuesday, April 27, through Friday, April 30, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.
- Tuesday, April 27 – The westbound right lane of I-70, between Fairlawn Road and I-470, will be closed.
- Wednesday, April 28 – The eastbound right lane of I-70, between Riverwood Lane and Wanamaker Road, will be closed.
- Thursday, April 29 – The eastbound right lane of I-70, between Wanamaker Road and U.S. 75, will be closed.
- Friday, April 30 – The eastbound right lane of I-70, between U.S. 75 and 1st Avenue, will be closed.
All the closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Signs and cones will direct traffic through the work zone.
The new signs have updated reflectivity to make them more visible at night, and the sizing of the signs has been adjusted.