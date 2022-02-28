I-70 Ramp In Topeka Closed Part of This Week

Press release
According to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), the eastbound I-70 exit onto 3rd Street/Southeast Monroe Street in downtown Topeka will be closed this week while crews complete pavement repairs.
The ramp will be closed Tuesday, March 1, through Thursday, March 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
The closure will be marked by barricades, signs and cones.
No marked detour will be posted, so drivers will need to find alternative routes, such as the 1st Street or 8th Street eastbound exit ramps.