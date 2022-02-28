      Weather Alert

I-70 Ramp In Topeka Closed Part of This Week

Feb 28, 2022 @ 9:31am

Press release

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), the eastbound I-70 exit onto 3rd Street/Southeast Monroe Street in downtown Topeka will be closed this week while crews complete pavement repairs.

The ramp will be closed Tuesday, March 1, through Thursday, March 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The closure will be marked by barricades, signs and cones.

No marked detour will be posted, so drivers will need to find alternative routes, such as the 1st Street or 8th Street eastbound exit ramps.

You May Also Like
Life Of Comanche Battle Of Little Bighorn Survivor To Highlight Workshops During EquiFest Of Kansas
Kansas Law Blocked, State Won't Appeal
Jayhawks Wildcats
#5 Kansas Jayhawks hit triple digits, beat Kansas State Wildcats 102-83
Gasoline in Kansas: Cheaper Than Most
Bill To Ban "Sanctuary Cities" Introduced
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On