      Weather Alert

I-70 Ramp In Topeka Closed Today

Apr 7, 2022 @ 6:59am

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the eastbound I-70 exit onto 3rd Street/Southeast Monroe Street in downtown Topeka will be closed Thursday, April 7, weather permitting.

The ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while crews complete pavement repairs.

The closure will be marked by barricades, signs and cones.

No marked detour will be posted, so drivers will need to find alternative routes, such as the 1st Street or 8th Street eastbound exit ramps.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

