WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


78°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 78°
Winds South 16 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm83°
41°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Snow44°
27°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy40°
24°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear57°
39°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy80°
41°

I-70 traffic stop leads to 350 pounds of marijuana being discovered

by on April 13, 2018 at 3:28 PM (1 hour ago)

Law enforcement officials say three people are being investigated after officers seized 350 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 70.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf says a drug interdiction team discovered the drug haul during a traffic stop near Junction City on April 5.  The Hays Post reports the vehicle was en route to Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Two people were arrested and Geary County notified the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Michigan office.  A third suspect was arrested the next day in Sterling Heights.  The DEA and Michigan authorities also seized $326,000 in cash.

The names of the suspects were not released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.