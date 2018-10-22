I-70 wreck kills one Saturday night

A Saturday night wreck on I-70 in Shawnee County killed a Montana man.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that just after 10:30 p.m. a 1993 Jeep Wrangler driven by 73-year-old Donald Ray Heckman of Park City, Montana was eastbound on Interstate 70 at Valencia Road, when Heckman changed lanes in front of a 2015 Kenworth Semi and then reduced speed. The semi, driven by 43-year-old Norman Vincent Leach, couldn’t stop and rear ended the Jeep.

Heckman was pronounced dead at the scene. Leach was not injured. Both drivers were buckled up.