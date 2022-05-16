Ichabod Baseball Team Earns First Ever NCAA Tournament Bid

The 2022 Washburn baseball team made program history on Sunday evening as it became the first-ever Ichabod squad to be selected to compete in the NCAA Tournament. The Ichabods are tabbed as the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Central Region and will face the host team No. 2 seed Southern Arkansas on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Magnolia, Ark.
The Ichabods, who were picked sixth in the MIAA preseason poll, are 33-20 overall this year and went 4-2 in the MIAA Tournament over the past two weeks with wins over Central Oklahoma, No. 3 Central Missouri, and Northeastern State. Washburn reached the MIAA Tournament championship game on Saturday for the first time since 2000.
The Central Region is comprised of teams from the MIAA, Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, and Great American Conference. The top-two seeds in the region host a four team sub region double-elimination bracket. Southern Arkansas hosts the second sub region with Washburn as well as No. 3 Henderson State and No. 6 Northeastern State.
Central Missouri is the No. 1 seed and will take on the No. 8 seed Ouachita Baptist in Warrensburg, Mo. The first subregion will also have No. 4 seed Minnesota State and No. 5 Augustana in the bracket.
Central Sub Regional #1 – Hosted by Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo.
1. Central Missouri (43-7)
4. Minnesota State (39-7)
5. Augustana (44-10-1)
8. Ouachita Baptist (32-22)
Central Sub Regional #2 – Hosted by Southern Arkansas in Magnolia, Ark.
2. Southern Arkansas (41-11)
3. Henderson State (38-15)
6. Northeastern State (37-16)
7. Washburn (33-20)