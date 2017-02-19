Ichabod Cagers Split With Bearcats

The Washburn Ichabod men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted Southwest Baptist on Saturday night at Lee Arena. While the men were able to continue their home dominance against the Bearcats and complete a season-series sweep, a late comeback effort by the women fell short in a loss.

The Ichabod women (16-10, 9-8 MIAA) trailed by 13 in the second half but were able to rally within one point in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. However, that one-point deficit proved to be a hump they could not climb over in a 69-65 loss to the Bearcats. Washburn led 23-20 at the half but went cold in the third quarter, allowing the Bearcats to build a 55-42 advantage with 2:26 left in the third. Washburn’s rally came in the fourth quarter. Reagan Phelan’s layup with 52 seconds left cut the lead to 66-65. But SBU answered at the other end and a potential game-tying three-point attempt by Washburn’s Jherian Bowen was blocked, allowing SBU to secure the rebound and the win. Phelan’s 21 points led three Ichabods in double figures in the loss. Alyxis Bowens scored 15 points, but only two came in the second half as she battled foul trouble and eventually fouled out. Erica Lane was the third Ichabod in double figures with 14 points.

The Ichabod men (17-9, 9-8 MIAA) had to grind their way to a ninth consecutive home win in the series against SBU, topping the Bearcats 65-53 in a game that saw the two teams combine to shoot 67 free throws, with both squads shooting a paltry 58 percent on their respective charity tosses. Washburn led 31-29 at the half, and Randall Smith took over the game to start the second 20 minutes, scoring six straight points to push the Washburn lead to eight. SBU would get no closer than four points the rest of the way despite Washburn going over seven minutes without a field goal in the late stages. Smith’s season-high 18 points led the Ichabod scoring effort. Brady Skeens posted a double-double with 13 points and 19 rebounds. Javion Blake added 13 for Washburn as well.

Washburn is back in action on Thursday as the final week of the regular season gets underway with a visit from Central Oklahoma. Tip-offs are set for 5:30 for the women and 7:30 for the men.