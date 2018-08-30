Ichabod Defense Stymies Lions in Season Opening Win

The Washburn Ichabods opened the 2018 season with a 27-14 win over Lindenwood on the road. The Ichabods will open the home slate on Sept. 6 against Northwest Missouri in Yager Stadium starting at 6 p.m.

The Ichabods held the Lions to 85 total yards in the second half pitching a shutout after taking a 17-14 lead into the locker room after Perry Schmiedeler connected on a 19-yard field goal. Schmiedeler moved into the top spot on the Ichabod kick scoring chart recording his 217th point of his career passing Chad Todd who had 210 from 1998-2000. Schmiedeler’s 217 points ranks sixth overall on the scoring chart.

Washburn jumped on the board first with a 7-0 lead on a Blake Peterson’s 3-yard touchdown run on the Ichabods’ second drive of the season capping a six-play, 63-yard drive. The 3-yard plunge was set up by a Peterson to James Brania-Hopp 41-yard connection down to the Lion three yard line.

The Lions came back on the ensuing drive to tie the score on a 4-yard run with 12:48 left in the first half finishing off an 83-yard drive in 15 plays and would take the lead at 14-7 with 6:34 to go in the half after forcing an Ichabod three-and-out.

Washburn took the kickoff and marched 67 yards in 12 plays converting three third down conversion attempts and a fourth down attempt as Curtis Whitten recorded his first collegiate touchdown with a 1-yard run knotting the score at 14-14 with 1:46 to play in the half. The Ichabod defense would then hold the Lions to another three-and-out and Washburn moved into the half capping a 78-yard drive on Schmiedeler’s 19-yard score sending Washburn to a 17-14 halftime lead.

On the Lion’s first drive of the second half, the Ichabods defense forced Lindenwood into a punt and James Letcher, Jr. , returned it 51 yards setting the Ichabods up at the Lion 10 yard line and two plays later Peterson scrambled from nine yards out to put Washburn up 24-14. Letcher, Jr., finished with five punt returns for 122 yards averaging 24.4 yards per return.

Neither team would score until 48 seconds left in the third quarter when Schmiedeler hit a 45-yard field goal staking the Ichabods to a 27-14 lead. The Ichabod defense limited the Lions to 35 yards of offense in the third quarter including -1 rushing yards.

The Ichabods and Lions combined for six punts and two interceptions in the fourth quarter including a Washburn interception by Alvin Houston at the Lion 27.

Washburn (1-0) held the Lions to 262 yards in the shutout during the second half and were led by Austin Tillman’s 15 tackles (8 solo) and a fumble recovery while Derrick McGreevy had 11. Heath Tucker forced two fumbles in the win as the Ichabods had nine tackles for loss including a team-high 2.0 for 8 yards by true freshman Braden Rose .

Whitten led the Ichabods on the ground with 49 yards on 12 carries and Peterson finished with 45 yards. Brania-Hopp had four catches for 89 yards and Letcher, Jr. had four grabs for 43 yards en route to 204 all-purpose yards.