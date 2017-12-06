Ichabod Defense Stymies Tigers in MIAA Opener

The Washburn Ichabods opened MIAA season with a 69-58 win over Fort Hays State on Wednesday in Lee Arena winning their fourth game in a row improving to 6-3 and 1-0 in the MIAA. Washburn returns to action Saturday at 7 p.m. against Nebraska-Kearney in Lee Arena.

The Tigers (6-3, 2-1 MIAA) had their largest lead of the game at 11-6 after an 8-0 run with 12:52 to play in the first half, but the Ichabods came back with a 14-4 run of their own taking a five-point lead at 20-15 with 4:56 to play in the frame going on to lead 32-24 at the break. Washburn was 11 of 21 from the field in the first half going 11 of 21 from the field holding the Tigers to 9 of 30 shooting.

Both teams opened the second half cold as neither team scored until the 16:51 mark of the second half on a 3-pointer by Cameron Wiggins putting Washburn the Ichabods up 35-24.

The Tigers cut the lead to five at 35-40 with 12:11 to play in the game, but seven straight points pushed the Ichabod lead back to 12.

Washburn had its lead cut back to seven twice with 6:11 to play in the game, but again the Ichabods scored five straight to go back up by 12 and the Tigers would get no closer than eight as the Ichabods went on to win by 11.

Brady Skeens led the Ichabods with 16 points adding seven rebounds and three blocks. Javion Blake scored 15 with six boards and Isaac Clark and Tyas Martin each scored 11 off the bench.

Hadley Gillum scored 11 points to pace the Tigers before fouling out with 5:50 left in the game.

Washburn held the Tigers to 31 percent from the field in the game hitting 19 of 62 shots from the field in the game.

Washburn finished 55 percent from the field overall going 24 of 44 in the game.

The Tigers held a 37 to 32 advantage on the glass holding the Ichabods to two offensive rebounds. Washburn outscored the Tigers 36 to 16 and 15 to 0 in fastbreak points.