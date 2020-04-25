Ichabod Left Tackle Kyle Hinton Drafted by Vikings
For the second year in a row, a Washburn Ichabod has heard their name called on NFL Draft day.
All-American offensive lineman Kyle Hinton became the seventh Ichabod to have his name called during the NFL Draft as the Minnesota Vikings selected Hinton with the 39th pick in the seventh round and the 253 overall pick.
Hinton becomes the fourth Ichabod under head coach Craig Schurig to be selected joining Corey Ballentine (2019 – New York Giants), Cary Williams (2008 – Tennessee Titans) and Trey Lewis (2007 – Atlanta Falcons) to be selected in the NFL draft.
A four-year member of the Ichabods starting the last 34 games making 40 appearances on the offensive line … a four-time all-MIAA selection on the offensive line earning all-region honors in 2018 and 2019 … a three-time All-American selection … a four-time member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll and three-time MIAA Scholar Athlete award winner … in 2019, he was also a track and field second team all-American finishing ninth at the NCAA Indoor Championships and he has the school record in the weight throw and the top eight throws overall as well as the outdoor record in the discus and the top six marks in school history.
Kyle HInton came on 580 Sports Talk to discuss all things NFL Draft and his preparation.