Ichabod Men Remain Unbeaten, Women Fall to Jennies

The No. 10-ranked Washburn Ichabods moved to 6-0 on the season with an 80-60 win over Central Missouri on Thursday night in Lee Arena. Washburn will wrap up the 2020 calendar year hosting Lincoln at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Ichabods jumped out to a 24-6 lead with 10:06 to play in the first after an 11-0 run. Washburn would go on to lead by as many as 23 in the first half taking a 46-25 lead into the break paced by nine 3-pointers while holding the Mules to 0 of 10 from deep.

Central Missouri (1-5) used a 15 to 3 run over the first 4:25 of the second half trimming the Ichabod lead down to nine at 49-40 with 14:50 to play. Washburn put the game away with a 12 to 4 run over the next 6:25 of the game stretching the lead back to 18 leading to the 20-point win, breaking the all-time series score with the Ichabods leading 53-52 in 105 meetings.

Jalen Lewis led the Ichabods with 16 points going 4 of 8 from 3-point range with Drew Maschoff adding 14 followed by Tyler Geiman’s 13 and Levi Braun’s 12. Maschoff had a game-high nine rebounds and five assists and Will McKee had eight rebounds. Geiman added five assists as did Maschoff.

Central Missouri was led by Gavin Pinkley’s 21 points.

The Ichabods finished 24 of 51 from the field for the game hitting 15 3-pointers in 34 attempts for a 44 percent clip. UCM was 4 of 21 from 3-point range. The 15 3-pointers is tied for fifth all-time at Washburn for a single game.

Washburn had a 41 to 29 advantage on the glass and the Ichabod bench outscored the Mules 31 to 8.