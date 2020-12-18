Ichabod Men Remain Unbeaten, Women Fall to Jennies

The Jennies finished the game making half of their shot attempts, going 24-for-48 from the field, and the Ichabods had a 32.3 field goal percentage (20-of-62). Behind the three-point line, UCM was 7-of-16 (43.8 percent) while WU struggled and made just 2-of-17 (11.8 percent). Central Missouri made 10 more trips to the free throw line than Washburn as the Ichabods went 3-for-4 at the charity stripe.
Barrientos was the top-scorer for the Ichabods with 14 points and added four rebounds. Bentley contributed six points and had a team-high eight boards. Oliver also had six points and had four rebounds to go with one block.
Charley Bovaird led four Jennies in double-figures with 15 points.
With Saturday’s game against Lincoln being postponed, Washburn’s next scheduled game is after the new year at Northeastern State on Jan. 2.