Ichabod Softball Heads to NCAA Tournament

NDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The MIAA Regular Season Champion Washburn Ichabod softball team has earned an at-large selection to the NCAA National Tournament for the first time since the 2008 season. The Ichabods will travel to Magnolia, Ark. for the Central Regional starting May 10 and wrapping up on May 12. It will be the fourth NCAA National Tournament appearance in program history.



The Ichabods will be the No. 6 seed and will face the No. 3 seeded Augustana Vikings. Times will be announced later and will be posted at wusports.com



The winners of each regional will advance to the Super Regionals May 17-18 where the teams will play a best two out of three series with the winner advancing to the NCAA Division II World Series May 24-28 in Salem, Va.



The Ichabods went 39-12 during the regular season going 23-3 in MIAA play winning their first conference title since 2003.



Winona State will be the top seed and host one of the regionals in Winona, Minn., and Southern Arkansas will host the other regional in Magnolia, Ark.



Central Regional Seedings

Winona State Southern Arkansas Augustana (S.D.) Minnesota Duluth Arkansas Tech Washburn Minnesota State Emporia State



Winona State Regional

Winona State

Minnesota Duluth

Arkansas Tech

Emporia State



Southern Arkansas Regional

Southern Arkansas

Augustana (S.D.)

Washburn

Minnesota State