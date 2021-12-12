      Weather Alert

Ichabod Volleyball Team Falls in National Title Match

Dec 11, 2021 @ 9:03pm

The No. 6-ranked Washburn volleyball team finished its historic season as the NCAA National runner-up after falling to No. 9 Tampa in a hard-fought three sets on its home court Saturday evening. Washburn closes the year with a record of 31-6.

Tampa defeated Washburn by the set scores of 25-21, 26-24, and 25-21 and finished its season with a mark of 34-2.

The Washburn quartet of Kelsey GordonAllison MaxwellFaith Rottinghaus, and Allison Sadler were named to the All-Tournament team for their impressive performance on the court.

In front of a boisterous Tampa crowd, the match got started off with a kill from Gordon and Washburn went on to take an early 5-3 lead. The Spartans started their attack and put together a 9-3 run to go in front, 13-9. Another kill from Gordon and a pair of kills by Sydney Fitzgibbons got the Ichabods within three, 23-20, but the rally fell short as Tampa went on to take a 1-0 advantage on Katie McKiel’s fifth kill of the frame.

The second game was a back-and-forth battle with tie scores each step of the way through the first 10 points. The Ichabods went up 12-10 on back-to-back Spartan errors, but Tampa responded with a 5-2 rally to retake the lead. The Ichabods continued to show resiliency and leveled the score at 15 and 16 and then used a 5-2 scoring run to go up, 22-21. The Spartans would not go away and it was their turn to tie the score at 22 and 23. Berg hammered down a kill to make it set point, 24-23, but Tampa closed out the set with three-consecutive points to lead, 2-0.

It was wire-to-wire scoring again in the third set and neither team led by more than two points until the Spartans made it 16-13 in their favor with three-straight points. Maxwell knocked down back-to-back kills to get the Ichabods within one, 16-15, but Tampa had an answer yet again and won six of the next seven points. Trailing 22-16, Maxwell sparked a 5-1 run with four kills from three different players to make it a 23-21 deficit. That would be as close as it got for Washburn, though, as Tampa closed out the sweep with two kills.

The Spartans finished the match hitting .361 while the Ichabods hit .224. UT led in kills, 52-44, and in digs, 69-59.

Genna Berg recorded her 28th match with double-figure kills and landed a team-high 15 to go with eight digs. Gordon hit .385 on the night and knocked down 12 kills with just two errors. The middle hitter duo of Maxwell and Fitzgibbons knocked down eight and seven kills, respectively.

Sadler had 37 assists and was one dig shy of a double-double. In the back court, Rottinghaus led the team with 15 digs and Taylor Antonowich was right behind with 14. Antonowich also had two of Washburn’s four service aces.

The Spartans were paced by McKiel’s 16 kills and Taylor Fosler added nine kills while hitting .615 in the match.

NOTES

  • Washburn made its debut appearance in the NCAA National Championship.
  • The Ichabods were ranked No. 1 in the nation for five weeks this season and had never been the top-ranked team prior to this season.
  • The six Ichabods of Genna BergKelsey GordonMadison JohnsonAllison MaxwellFaith Rottinghaus, and Allison Sadler were all freshman on a team that went 18-12 in 2017.
  • Since then, WU has compiled a record of 91-15 and gone to the NCAA Tournament all three seasons, won the NCAA Central Region title twice, and reached two Final Four matches.
  • Individually, the team has garnered seven AVCA All-American awards, two CoSIDA Academic All-American awards, and 21 all-MIAA selections, including 14 first team selections.
  • Washburn and Tampa have only played each other twice, both occurring in the NCAA Tournament. WU won in the 2007 national quarterfinal in a five set battle.
  • The Ichabods’ 2018 season came to a close in the national semifinal against Tampa.
  • This season, the Ichabods have gone 9-5 against opponents ranked in the top-25.
  • Out of those 14 matches, eight of them have been against teams ranked in the top-10.
  • The Ichabods defeated two No. 1 ranked teams this season on the road (Nebraska-Kearney and Central Missouri).
  • Faith Rottinghaus ends her career as Washburn’s all-time leader in digs with 2,667 digs and is second all-time with 5.50 digs per set. She is a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American, three-time all-MIAA first team selection, and earned AVCA All-American second team honors this season.
  • Allison Sadler closes out her career fifth on Washburn’s all-time assist list with 3,671. She is a three-time all-MIAA selection and was named to the first team twice.
  • Genna Berg is the 10th Washburn player to have over 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs. She finishes her career tied for fourth all-time in kills 1,575 and had 1,102 digs. She was the 2019 Co-MIAA Player of the Year and a three-time all-MIAA first team selection. She was also named to the AVCA All-American second team twice.
  • Allison Maxwell finished 13th on the all-time kills list with 1,294 and is the fifth WU player to eclipse 1,000 kills and 400 blocks. This season, she became just the fifth Washburn player to be named an AVCA All-American first team selection and received honorable mention status in 2018 as a sophomore. She was also a three-time all-MIAA first team selection.
  • Kelsey Gordon finished with 765 career kills. This season, she had 316 kills and hit .361 and earned an AVCA All-American honorable mention and an All-MIAA first team selection.
