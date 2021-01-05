Ichabod Women’s Game Postponed, Men’s Game Time Moved Up
The Washburn women’s basketball game at Northwest Missouri originally scheduled for this Thursday, Jan. 7 has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols by the Bearcats. A makeup date will be announced later.
This marks the third-straight postponement for the Ichabods as they last played on Dec. 17, 2020, against Central Missouri. Washburn is currently scheduled to play its first game of the 2021 calendar year at Missouri Western on Saturday, Jan. 9.
The No. 5-ranked Washburn men are still set to take on the top-ranked Northwest Missouri squad in Maryville, Mo., on Thursday, but the game has been moved up to 6 p.m.