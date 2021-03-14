Ichabods Advance in NCAA Tournament with Strong Defensive Effort
The Washburn Ichabods moved onto the NCAA Central Regional Tournament semifinals after holding Missouri Western to 28 percent shooting in the game en route to a 72-46 win over the Griffons in their second meeting in six days. Washburn moves on to take on Northwest Missouri in the semifinals in its second meeting in seven days on Sunday night at 7:45 p.m. in Aberdeen, S.D.
The Ichabods trailed only twice in the game – at seven seconds in at 2-0 and for 28 seconds at 21-20. The Ichabods, who topped the Griffons 101-72 in the MIAA Tournament Semifinals in Maryville, Mo., on March 5, held the Griffons to 25 percent shooting in the opening half taking a 27-21 advantage into the locker room at the break despite going 6:22 without a point in the frame.
After the Griffons took the 21-20 lead with 4:13 to play in the first half, the Ichabods used an 11-0 run bridging the halftime break stretching out to a 31-21 advantage with 18:57 to go. Washburn would increase the lead to as many as 26 after a dunk by Jace Williams with 4:59 to play and not look back as the Ichabods picked up their first NCAA Tournament win since March 10, 2012 in a 69-60 win over Northwest Missouri in the regional quarterfinals at Midwestern State (Texas).
Jonny Clausing led the Ichabods with 14 points and 12 rebounds adding four blocks. The tally was his sixth career double double and his third against Missouri Western. The four blocks was also an Ichabod NCAA single game record. Tyler Geiman and Tyler Nelson each had 13 points and Jalen Lewis had nine. With his first points of the game, Lewis became the 27th member of the Washburn 1,000-point club.
Tyrell Carroll led the Griffons with 21 points as the only Western player to reach double figures.
Washburn, who reached the 20-win plateau for the 29th time in program history, improved to 20-6 on the season and shot 28 of 66 from the field for a 42 percent average hitting eight free throws in 13 attempts and finished 8 of 25 from deep.
Missouri Western, who finished the season 14-11, was limited to 2 of 15 from deep after missing its first 14 3-point attempts of the game. They were 12 of 20 from the free throw line.
Washburn outrebounded the Griffons 44 to 36 and outscored Missouri Western in the paint 32 to 26 and turned nine offensive rebounds into 18 second chance points.