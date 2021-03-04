Ichabods Advance to MIAA Tournament Semifinals with Win Over Hillcats
The Washburn Ichabods opened the 2021 The MIAA Basketball Championships, presented by Citizens Bank & Trust with a quarterfinal win in Lee Arena with a 78-59 win over Rogers State. The Ichabods will face Missouri Western on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the tournament semifinals in Maryville, Mo.
The Ichabods (17-6) trailed at 3-2 for a total of 16 seconds before jumping out to a 14-8 lead after hitting 3 of their first four 3-pointers of the game. After the Hillcats (11-12) trimmed the lead back to four with 8:09 left in the half, Washburn finished the frame outscoring the Hillcats 16 to 9 taking a 38-27 lead into the locker room.
The Ichabods started the second half on a 13-0 run going up 51-27 and would push the lead to as many as 28 with 14:49 to go at 57-29 as the Hillcats did not get within 16 until 3:02 to play.
Washburn was led by Tyler Geiman who led all scorers with 22 points going 9 of 12 from the field adding eight rebounds and six assists. Tyler Nelson and Jalen Lewis each scored 16 and Connor Deffebaugh scored 10 off the bench.
Brewster Peacock, Devin Pullum and Destin Eke each scored 10 to lead the Hillcats
Washburn shot 46 percent from the field hitting 30 of 65 from the field at 46 percent going 13 of 34 from 3-point range. The Ichabods attempted only seven free throws hitting five while Rogers State was 16 of 21 at the stripe. Rogers State was 18 of 49 overall and 7 of 20 from deep.
Washburn had a 37 to 34 advantage on the glass and forced 20 Hillcat turnovers turning those into 17 points. Washburn outscored the Hillcats 32 to 20 in the paint.