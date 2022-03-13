Ichabods Advance to Round of 32 with Upset Win Over Bulldogs

The Washburn Ichabods advanced to the round of 32 after knocking off the No. 2-seeded Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs 83-73 on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon. The win sets up round four with Northwest Missouri, the No. 3 seed on Sunday night at 5 p.m.
The Ichabods jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two-plus minutes of the game but the Bulldogs (25-6) came back using a 13-5 over the next five minutes built a lead of 21-15 as UMD opened 9 of 9 from the free throw line. The Ichabods battled back to tie the score at 26 and then outscored the Bulldogs 6-3 to end the half taking a 32-29 lead into the break.
In the first half, the Bulldogs were 17 of 19 from the free throw line compared to 1 of 2 for the Ichabods. UMD was 5 of 20 from the field in the opening half.
To start the second, the Bullodgs scored the first four points of the frame before a 9-2 Ichabod spurt pushed Washburn to a 41-35 lead. After a 3-pointer by the Bulldogs that cut the Ichabod lead to 46-43, Washburn used a 15-3 run stretching the lead back to 15 with 8:35 to go, but again the Bulldogs trimmed the lead to five with 2:34 to go, but Tyler Geiman hit a step back go go up seven and Jonny Clausing hit four straight free throws as Washburn led by 10 and UMD would not get closer than eight.
Geiman and Jalen Lewis scored a game-high 21 points with 17 of Lewis’ coming in the second half. Geiman also added nine assists and nine rebounds playing 39:37 of the game. Clausing finished with 10 points and Kevaughn Ellis scored 10 off the bench hitting 2 of 3 free throws. Michael Keegan scored seven adding eight rebounds and four blocks.
UMD was led by Drew Blair’s 20 points.
Washburn held the Bulldogs to 33 percent shooting for the game as they were 17 of 52 overall hitting 10 of 28 shots from 3-point range. Washburn shot 49 percent from the field going 31 of 63 and 8 of 20 overall from deep.
Notes:
•The Ichabods are now 16-15 all-time in the NCAA Tournament in 16 appearances and have reached the NCAA Championship game once during the 2001 season falling to Kentucky Wesleyan 72-63.
•Against teams from the Northern Sun Conference, the Ichabods are now 1-1 falling to Northern State in the 2018 first round game by a score of 91-75 and topping Minnesota Duluth on Saturday.