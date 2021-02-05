Ichabods Blister the Nets in Second Half to Beat Hillcats
Thursday night in Lee Arena. With Saturday’s postponement with Northeastern State on Saturday, the Ichabods will next be in action on Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they will play host to Lincoln.
With the Ichabods leading 78-74 after the Hillcats used a 7-0 run turning Washburn’s 11-point advantage to four the Ichabods responded with a 10-0 run over their own pushing the lead back to 14 with 15 seconds to play then Rogers State hit a 3-pointer with five seconds to play.
The Ichabods led 35-32 at the half, but the Hillcats came out with a 9-0 run in the first 92 seconds taking a 41-35 lead. With Rogers State holding a 44-36 with 17:13 to play, Washburn’s Tyler Geiman scored 12-straight points for the Ichabods pushing the home squad’s lead to 48-44 with 14:44 to go. Rogers State came back again with one of the 11 lead changes in the game to take a lead at 54-52 with 11:38 remaining, but another 10-0 by Washburn pushed the lead to 62-54 than four when Levi Braun’s sixth 3-pointer of the game jump started the final push by the Ichabods to the win.
Geiman led the Ichabods (12-3, 12-3 MIAA) with 29 points adding eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals and Jace Williams recorded his first double double as an Ichabod with 10 points and a career-high 10 rebounds adding two blocks. Braun finished with 18 on 6 of 9 shooting from deep adding a career-high seven rebounds while Rathen Carter had 11 and Tyler Nelson scored 10. The game was the first time since last season at Missouri Western on Feb. 29, 2020.
Darraja Parnell led the Hillcats (6-9, 6-9 MIAA) with 15 points.
The Ichabods finished 14 of 29 (after starting the game 1 of 7 from deep) compared to 6 of 26 for the Hillcats. Washburn was 12 of 14 from the free throw line and the Hillcats hit 19 of 26. Washburn finished 31 of 61 from the field for a 51 percent clip and the Hillcats were at 46 percent hitting 26 of 56 shots. Washburn forced 16 turnovers leading to 27 points and the Ichabods also had a 23 to 4 advantage in fastbreak points.