Ichabods Can’t Hold off Tigers
The Washburn women’s basketball team was unable to hold on to its lead as Fort Hays State claimed a 75-69 victory on Tuesday evening in Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Ichabods drop to 0-2 while the Tigers win their season opener to start out at 1-0.
The Ichabods held a 69-65 lead near the halfway point in the fourth quarter after Macy Doebele hit a jumper, but that would be the final points Washburn would score in the game as Fort Hays held Washburn scoreless for the final 5:21 and closed out the late rally.
It was back and forth scoring to start the game when Fort Hays took a 10-7 lead midway through the quarter. Washburn responded by going on an 8-0 scoring run in just under a minute and a half to go in front for the first time in the game at 15-10. It was the Tigers’ turn to put together a run and they scored six unanswered points in the following two minutes to retake the lead, 16-15. The quarter ended how it started with both teams exchanging buckets, but a made layup at the buzzer by the Tigers gave them a one point lead, 20-19.
Washburn opened the second quarter on a 6-2 scoring run to take a three point lead, 25-22, at the 8:29 mark. Back-to-back buckets by Fort Hays put them on top, 26-25, and then evened the score at 28 and 30, but the Tigers didn’t hold another lead in the half as the Ichabods went into the break in front, 38-35.
Neither team led by more than four points during the entire third period as there were four lead changes and three tied scores. Hunter Bentley made a jump shot with 19 seconds left in the quarter to send Washburn into the fourth leading 58-54.
Fort Hays cut the Washburn lead to just one, 60-59, at the 8:25 mark when Nuria Barrientos hit a three-pointer and then a jump shot to give Washburn its largest lead of the game, 65-59. The Tigers’ offense continued to chip away and finished out the game on a 10-0 scoring run while the defense held the Ichabods scoreless.
The Ichabods shot 50 percent in the first and third quarters and finished the evening with a 45.9 field goal percentage while the Tigers shot slightly less at 43.8 percent. Fort Hays was 15-of-23 from the free throw line while Washburn converted on seven of its 10 attempts. The Tigers held a slight edge on rebounds, 38-34.
Aubree Dewey and Barrientos led the Ichabods with 16 points and four assists apiece. Bentley recorded her first double-double of the season, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Abby Oliver contributed eight points and four boards to go with one block. Off the bench, Shay Tanking scored seven quick points.
Fort Hays was led by Whitney Randall, who was 11-for-21 from the field and tallied 26 points.
The Ichabods will open their home slate on Thursday, Dec. 3 against the Central Oklahoma Bronchos. Tip-off in Lee Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m.