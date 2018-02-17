Ichabods Comeback From 22 Points Down to Win

The Washburn Ichabod men’s basketball team rallied from down 22 points in 11:08 to play in a 102-100 win over Southwest Baptist on Saturday in overtime.

With the Ichabods down 71-49 with 11:08 to go, Washburn ripped off a 13-0 lead to cut the lead down to nine with 7:39 to go.

After SBU put the lead back to 11 with 7:34 to go, Washburn (19-7, 13-4 MIAA) responded with a 12-1 run over the next 2:27 to tie the score at 74 with 5:07 to go.

Down 82-81 with 2:08 to go in regulation, a 3-pointer by Randall Smith put Washburn up two and SBU came back with a layup with 1:21 to go prior to regulation as neither team scored the rest of the way.

Starting overtime, Cameron Wiggins hit a 3-pointer and the Ichabods would not give up the lead the rest of the way in overtime coming back for the win.

Brady Skeens scored a career high 32 points on 15 of 18 shooting adding 13 rebounds and six assists playing 42 minutes in the game. Wiggins scored a season-high 22 points hitting 5 of 7 3-pointers and Tyas Martin had 17 points, Javion Blake scored 16 and Smith finished with 11 adding seven assists. The other four points came from David Salach to wrap up the scoring for the Ichabods.

Logan Hovey scored 31 to lead the Bearcats.

The Ichabods finished 56 percent from the field overall hitting 5 of 7 shots in the overtime period including 2 of 3 3-pointers. Southwest Baptist finished the game at 55 percent shooting and finished 11 of 20 from 3-point range in the game.

Washburn and Southwest Baptist each finished with 35 rebounds and outscored the Bearcats 58-34 in the paint.

Washburn will be back in action on Thursday at Central Oklahoma before wrapping up the regular season at Northeastern State on Saturday.