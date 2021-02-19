Ichabods Comeback Falls Short Against Griffons
A frantic comeback attempt after trailing by as many as 18 in the first half cutting the deficit to three with under a minute to play came up short as the No. 15 Washburn Ichabods fell to Missouri Western 81-77 on Thursday night in Lee Arena. The Ichabods will be back in action on Saturday hosting No. 3-ranked Northwest Missouri at 3 p.m.
The Ichabods (14-4, 14-4 MIAA) fell behind 19-4 7:21 into the game after starting 2 of 14 from the field while the Griffons hit 8 of their first 16 shots including 3 of 7 from deep. Washburn trailed 36-20 before the Ichabods went on a 12-0 run cutting the margin back to four at 36-32 to play in the opening half as Tyler Geiman has seven points during the run. The Griffons (11-8, 11-8 MIAA) scored the final three points of the frame taking the 39-32 lead into the break.
Missouri Western scored the first eight points of the second half pushing their lead to 15 and would lead by as many as 18 at 59-41 with 11:17 to go. After a Griffon bucket with 2:41 remaining stretching their lead back to 10 at 74-64, the Ichabods used an 8-1 run trimming the lead to three at 75-72 to go before a 3-pointer by Western doubled the lead back to six. After a free throw by the Griffons, Jalen Lewis connected on a 3-pointer trimming the lead back to four at 79-75 but the Griffons hit three free throws leading by six with five seconds left before a layup by Tyler Nelson cut the final margin to four at 81-77.
Geiman led all scorers with 24 points while dishing out six assists with five rebounds – giving him 500 for his career becoming the first Ichabod to have at least 1,000 points, 500 assists, 500 rebounds and 100 steals in a career. Lewis finished with 15 points and Nelson had 11.
Tyrell Carroll had 20 to lead the Griffons.
Washburn finished the game at 43 percent shooting (27 of 63) going 8 of 21 from 3-point range while the Griffons were at 48 percent (28 of 59) hitting 11 of 21 3-pointers. The Griffons outrebounded the Ichabods 41 to 37 turning 14 offensive rebounds into 13 second chance points.