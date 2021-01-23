Ichabods Comeback Falls Short at Emporia
The Ichabods held a two point lead after the first quarter, but the offense went cold in the second frame and couldn’t recover as Washburn fell at Emporia State, 64-55, Saturday afternoon. The Lady Hornets improve to 8-2 while the Ichabods fall to 5-6 on the season.
Despite the loss, a career milestone was reached in the fourth quarter as Hunter Bentley entered the 1,000 point club. She became the 24th player in Washburn program history to achieve the feat.
The Lady Hornets scored the first basket of the game at the 9:12 mark, but neither team scored again until Mackenzie Gamble drained a three-pointer with 6:36 on the clock, sparking an 8-0 Washburn scoring run. At the end of the first, the Ichabods held an 11-9 advantage.
Emporia State came out firing on all cylinders in the second quarter, putting together a 12-0 scoring tear and holding the Ichabods scoreless until the 4:02 mark. Gamble and Hannah Willey hit back-to-back triples in the quarter, but the Lady Hornets closed out the opening half on an 8-0 run to take a 29-17 lead into the break.
The Lady Hornets held a double-figure lead until the Ichabods put together an 11-0 scoring burst to get within seven, 59-52, with 3:14 left in regulation. During the run, Washburn hit three triples. Bentley drained her third three-pointer of the quarter with 22 seconds left to make it 62-55, but that would be the last points for Washburn as Emporia State added two more free throws.
Emporia State recorded a 39.3 field goal percentage (22-of-56) while Washburn finished at a 28.6 clip (20-of-70). The Ichabods out-rebounded the Lady Hornets, 47-40, and had 19 offensive boards they turned into 23 points. Washburn also forced 12 turnovers and converted that into 13 points.
Bentley was the top-scorer for Washburn with 13 points, all scored in the second half. She also recorded six assists and five rebounds. Abby Oliver was 5-for-8 from the field and finished with 12 points. Gamble set a career-high in points (11) and rebounds (seven).
The Lady Hornets were led by Tre’Zure Jobe, who played all 40 minutes and finished with 21 points and six boards.
The Ichabods will stay on the road for two games next week starting at Newman on Thursday, Jan. 28.