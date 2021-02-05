Ichabods Comeback Falls Short
The Washburn women’s basketball team went in front with 29 seconds left in regulation after trailing by as many as 14 points in the second half, but couldn’t complete the comeback as Rogers State held on for the 53-50 victory on Thursday night.
The Ichabods (6-8) got out to a 6-2 start and then put together another 6-0 run to go up 12-4 at the 3:02 mark. The Hillcats (5-10) responded with six-straight points of their own to close out the frame and trim down the deficit to 12-10.
Rogers State shot the lights out in the second quarter, making 8-of-10 from the field and all three attempts from deep en route to outscoring Washburn 23-10 in the frame. A made layup by RSU just before the buzzer sent the Hillcats to the locker room in front, 33-22.
A made three-pointer gave the Hillcats their largest lead of the game at 40-26 with 7:19 on the clock in the third. The Washburn defense held Rogers State scoreless for the final 4:44 of the third period and slowly chipped away by scoring five unanswered points to make it 42-35.
With just over three minutes left in regulation, Washburn started its offensive charge. A jump shot by Mackenzie Gamble got the Ichabods within four, 47-43, and ignited a 9-2 run. Hunter Bentley drained a three-pointer with 29 seconds left to give Washburn its first lead since the 5:33 mark in the second quarter.
The Hillcats were able to draw a foul on the next possession and made both free throws to retake the lead at 51-50 with 22 seconds on the clock. A missed Washburn jumper gave Rogers State the ball with 10 seconds left and the Hillcats added two more free throws to hold on for the win.
Rogers State out shot Washburn and finished with a 41.2 field goal percentage while the Ichabods made 34.6 percent. Both teams made four three-pointers. For the sixth-straight game, Washburn outrebounded its opponent and grabbed 38 rebounds to RSU’s 29. The Hillcats capitalized on the Ichabods’ 20 turnovers and turned that into 27 points.
Bentley led all scorers with 14 points and pulled down six boards. Nuria Barrientos recorded her sixth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Macy Doebele made 3-of-4 from the field and finished the night with nine points.
Rogers State was paced by Vanessa Gajdosova, who had 12 points and five rebounds.
The Ichabods will wrap up the week hosting Northeastern State on Saturday at 1 p.m.