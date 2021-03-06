Ichabods Cruise Into MIAA Title Game with 29 Point Win
The Washburn Ichabods will make their 13th MIAA Postseason Championship Tournament after dismantling Missouri Western in a 101-72 win. The Ichabods will face No. 1 Northwest Missouri at 6 p.m.
After the score was tied at 4-4, the Ichabods ripped off a 12-2 run taking 16-6 lead seven minutes into the game. With the Ichabods holding a 23-15 lead, the Ichabods rolled off an 18-0 taking control of the game moving out to a 41-15 lead cruising to a 57-29 halftime lead after shooting a blistering 63 percent from the field connecting on 9 of 14 3-pointers holding the Griffons to 36 percent.
In the second half, the Ichabods (18-6) put up 44 points again shooting 60 percent in the frame leading to the 29-point win. The 101 points was the 11th-highest point total in MIAA Tournament history and it was the third time the Ichabods went over the century mark and the second time against Missouri Western (105-99 – March 3, 1994 semifinals).
Behind a career-high 29 points from Jalen Lewis (on 11 of 15 shooting and 6 of 9 from 3-point range) and Tyler Geiman’s double double with 21 points and 12 assists. Jonny Clausing had 16 points off the bench going 7 of 9 from the field.
The win snapped a four-game winning streak by the Griffons over the Ichabods and the 29-point win was one shy of the series largest win over Missouri Western.
Caleb Bennett scored 19 leading four Griffons in double figures.
Washburn finished 62 percent from the field hitting 38 of 62 shots overall and 14 3-pointers breaking the Ichabod record for 3-pointers in an MIAA Tournament game for the second-straight outing.
Washburn is 5-7 all-time in conference championships.