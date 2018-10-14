Ichabods Cruise Over Lions in Homecoming Win

The Washburn Ichabod football team celebrated Homecoming with the most-lopsided win in its annual game’s history with a 63-7 win over Missouri Southern scoring in all three phases of the game rolling to the victory over the Lions. Washburn returns to action next week on the road at Central Oklahoma.



Washburn, who set a school record for first downs in the game with 36, scored on its first drive of the game going 66 yards in nine plays when Kamani Addison scored on a 21-yard run needing only 3:16 for the first score of the game.



The Lions (0-7, 0-7 MIAA) then took the ensuing drive down to the Ichabod 1-yard line opting for the 17-yard field goal attempt, but it was blocked by Heath Tucker and Josh Wright scooped it up and rushed 90-yards down the MSSU sidelines for the score putting Washburn up 14-0 with 7:18 to go in the first quarter.



Missouri Southern got on the board taking advantage of a short field after an Ichabod fumble to drive 33 yards on three plays for its only points of the game on a 14-yard score by quarterback Sean Kelly with 2:41 to go in the opening stanza.



Washburn returned on its next drive to go 75 yards which was wrapped up by a 1-yard dive by Mitch Schurig for the score and after a punt by the Lions, Washburn pushed the lead to 28-7 on a 5-yard touchdown completion from Ian Trapp to James Brania-Hopp .



The Ichabod wrapped up the scoring in the first half with a 1-yard run by Will Evans as the Ichabod took a 35-7 lead into the break. Washburn outgained the Lions 173 to 30 in the second quarter alone.



In the third quarter, Washburn held the Lions to a punt on their opening drive and then stretched the lead to 42-7 on a Curtis Whitten one-yard run on the Ichabods’ first possession of the half.



It was the Washburn defense turn to score as Dwane Simmons picked off a Kelly pass and returned it 18 yards for the score with 9:28 to play. After holding the Lions to one of their eight punts on the day, Washburn went up 56-7 on a Schurig to Austen Hubert touchdown pass of 10 yards.



To wrap up the scoring, Trapp scored on a 4-yard bootleg run with 5:48 to play in the game moving the Ichabod advantage to 63-7.



The Ichabod outgained the Lions 570 to 182 in the game including a 264 to 95 advantage on the ground and a 306 to 87 margin through the air. Washburn’s defense also held the Lions to 1 of 13 on third down conversions.



Trapp led the Ichabods on the ground as 11 different Ichabod had at least one carry in the game with 67 yards. Hunter Browning and Kamani Addison each has 11 carries for 53 and 52 yards respectively. Schurig was 15 of 19 passing for 224 yards and one score and Trapp finished 6 of 7 for 82 yards and a score.



Brania-Hopp had 93 yards receiving and one score on six catches and Will Hamilton had four catches for 64 yards.



On defense, Derrick McGreevy had six tackles to lead Washburn and Garret Barnett-Kruger had five.



Perry Schmiedeler did not punt in the game and it was the first time since 2009 against New Mexico Highlands did not punt in a game. However he added nine points to his scoring moving him to 254 into second all-time on the Ichabod scoring chart passing Sam Sissom (2003-06 with 250), Vershon Moore (2009-14 with 252) and LeRoy Harmon (1946-49 with 253 points). Only Trent Hearn (2003-06) with 296 points has scored more in an Ichabod football uniform.



The 36 first downs in the game by the Ichabod (while holding the Lions to eight) was the most by a Washburn team since recording 33 against Emporia State in 1998.



