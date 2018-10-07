Ichabods Cruise Over Riverhawks

The Washburn Ichabods scored early and often putting up a season-high 58 points while the defense held Northeastern State to -4 rushing yards rolling to a 44-point win over the RiverHawks in a 58-14 victory on Hall of Fame Saturday in Yager Stadium. The Ichabods continue action playing hosting Missouri Southern on Homecoming on Oct. 13.

Washburn (3-3, 3-3 MIAA) opened the scoring on its first possession of the game when Mitch Schurig hit James Brania-Hopp on a 36-yard touchdown strike putting the Ichabods up 7-0. After holding the RiverHawks (0-6, 0-6 MIAA) to a punt on their first drive, Washburn then marched 96 yards in nine plays capped by a Hunter Browning touchdown run of five yards with 6:14 to play in the first quarter going up 14-0.

Again the Ichabod defense held the RiverHawks to a punt and Washburn used 13 plays going 64 yards in 4:58 as Schurig hit Will Hamilton on an 8-yard touchdown pass to go up 21-0 finishng off the scoring in the first quarter.

The RiverHawks got on the board on the first play from scrimmage on a 73-yard touchdown pass from Jake Pruitt to Ryheem Brummitt and Washburn responded with a 13-play, 68-yard drive score pushing the lead to 28-7 on a 2-yard scamper by Kamani Addison from two yards out.

Northeastern took advantage of an Ichabod fumble and scored to cut the lead to 28-14 with 4:42 to play in the half on a touchdown pass from Pruitt to Thompson. Right before the half, the Ichabods stretched the lead to 20 when Schurig connected with Jace Williams from 16 yards out sending Washburn to a 34-14 lead at the break.

After trading punts to start the second half, Addison scored from 7-yards out as the Ichabods led 41-14. On the RiverHawks’ ensuing drive, Heath Tucker picked off the pass setting up Washburn at the RiverHawk 45 yard line and the Ichabods’ Perry Schmiedeler hit a 49-yard field goal as Washburn went up 44-14.

The RiverHawks punted on their next possession and Washburn then marched 68 yards in five plays as Curtis Whitten scored from 4-yards out with 4:56 to play in the third quarter, a period which the Ichabod defense held the RiverHawks to 14 yards of total offense on 20 plays.

Washburn wrapped up the scoring with a 1-yard dive from Will Evans with 10:46 to play sending the Ichabods into Homecoming Week with the 58-14 win.

Derrick McGreevy led the Ichabod defense with 10 tackles with four solo stops, 1.5 sacks for 13 yards. Washburn held an opponent to negative yards rushing for the first time since facing Northeastern State on Nov. 7, 2015 when they were held to -28 yards rushing. Overall the Ichabods recorded five sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Browning led the Ichabod rushing attack which pilled up 352 yards on the ground with 116 yards on 17 carries and one score and Addison had 77 yards with two touchdown runs. Schurig was 11 of 17 for 190 yards and three touchdown passses. Brania-Hopp led the receivers with four catches for 80 yards.

Overall the Ichabods outgained the RiverHawks 564 to 166 running 89 plays compared to 57 plays for Northeastern State. Washburn had 36:46 of possession time and finished 10 of 17 on third down conversions while holding the RiverHawks to 3 of 12.