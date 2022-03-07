Ichabods Earn Fourth Trip in Five Years to NCAA Tournament

The Washburn Ichabods fell in the finals of the MIAA Tournament 84-76, to Northwest Missouri, but disappointment turned to excitement as the Ichabods were named as one of the eight teams in the NCAA Central Regional that will take place next week. Game times and ticket information are copied below. The Washburn Ichabods will make their fourth NCAA tournament appearance in the last five years and their 16th NCAA postseason appearance overall.
In the championship game, the fourth in the last five years the Ichabods have faced the Bearcats, Washburn (21-9) trailed 38-35 at the break after hitting 50 percent of its shots going 5 of 8 from deep.
To open the second half, Tyler Geiman hit a 3-pointer tying the score at 38 with 19:28 to play, but the Bearcats (27-5) went on a 13-2 run taking a 51-40 lead.
With Washburn trailing 60-51 with 13:07 to go, Connor Deffebaugh hit four straight free throws and Washburn eventually took the lead back at 63-62 but an 11-2 run by the Bearcats stretched the margin to eight with 4:39 to go.
After a layup by Geiman and three free throws by Jalen Lewis, Washburn trailed 73-70 with 3:28 to go, but would not get any closer the rest of the way.
Lewis led the Ichabods with 17 points and Deffebaugh scored 13. Geiman finished with 12 with six assists and Michael Keegan scored 11 with nine rebounds.
Washburn shot 49 percent for the game and Northwest was 29 of 55 overall for a 53 percent clip hitting 11 of 24 from deep compared to 8 of 18 for the Ichabods. Northwest held a slim 31 to 29 advantage on the glass.
Both Lewis and Geiman were named to the All-Tournament team.
Central Region Website
The NCAA Central Region Tournament website can be viewed at www.goaugie.com/d2mbbcentral
The tournament website includes game times, tournament bracket, ticket prices, and hotel and restaurant locations.
Ticket Info:
All seating will be general admission. Tickets for the regional will go on-sale Monday at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com, at the Sanford Pentagon or by phone at 605-312-7917. Tickets prices are $15 for adults and $7 for students per session. An all-session pass for adults is $50 while a student all-session pass is $24. Children 2 and under are free.
In addition, the Pentagon Box Office will open one hour prior to each session.
Schedule:
Saturday, March 12 (Session I)
Noon: Northwest Missouri State vs. MSU Moorhead
2:30 p.m.: Minnesota Duluth vs. Washburn
Saturday, March 12 (Session II)
5 p.m.: Augustana vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State
7:30 p.m.: Upper Iowa vs. Central Oklahoma
Sunday, March 13 (Session III)
5 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
7:30 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Tuesday, March 15 (Session IV)
7 p.m.: Regional Championships