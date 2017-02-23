Ichabods Earn Third Straight Win

The Washburn Ichabod basketball team won its third game in a row improving to 18-9 overall and 10-8 in the MIAA after sweeping the regular season series with Central Oklahoma in an 81-70 win over the Bronchos. Washburn will wrap up the regular season on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Lee Arena. Between the men’s and women’s games, seniors from both teams will be recognized and the on-court presentation for the naming ceremony for “ Bob Chipman Court” will take place as well.



Washburn trailed by two early and with the score at 10-9 with UCO (15-11, 10-8 MIAA) leading, Washburn scored 10-straight points opening a 19-10 lead with 11:26 to play in the first half. Twice in the opening frame from that point on, UCO would get within five, but Washburn outscored the Bronchos 16-11 the remaining 9:52 of the half taking a 35-25 lead into the locker room at the break.



The Ichabods held the Bronchos to 27 percent shooting in the first half as UCO was 7 of 26 from the field, While Washburn was 11 of 25 overall and 10 of 14 from the free throw line.



In the second half, UCO cut the lead to nine at 49-40 with 14:48 to play and again at 65-56 with 7:47 to play and at 68-58 with 5:57 to play, but would not get any closer as the Ichabods used an 8-0 run to push the lead to 17 at 76-59 with 4:41 to play and to as many as 18 in the game leading to win No. 806 for Ichabod head coach Bob Chipman , who tied Eddie Sutton on the NCAA all-time win chart. Chipman’s 800thwin came against UCO in the first meeting on Jan. 14 in Edmond in a 74-69 win.



Brady Skeens and Javion Blake led five Ichabods in double figures with each scoring 16 points. Skeens added 12 rebounds for his 22nd career double double and 12th of the season adding three blocks going 6 of 8 from the field. Blake recorded a career-high eight rebounds in the win. Also in double figures was David Salach with 12, Randall Smith with 11 and Isaac Clark with 10.



Marquis Johnson led UCO with 17 points.



Washburn dominated the glass 41 to 30 over UCO and finished 26 of 50 from the field while holding UCO to 42 percent overall at 24 of 57 in a game which saw seven early lead changes and a combined 42 fouls called leading to 52 free throws with Washburn finishing 20 of 30 from the line compared to UCO’s 15 of 22 from the line.