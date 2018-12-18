Ichabods Fall in Overtime To West Texas

The Washburn Ichabods had their six-game winning streak snapped in an overtime loss to No. 13-ranked West Texas A&M falling 98-93. Washburn will take on Indianapolis on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST wrapping up the Las Vegas Hoopla.

To end regulation, the Buffs (10-2), tied the score at 86 with 1:40 remaining, but neither team scored the remainder of the way. To open the overtime period, Washburn went up five at 91-86 after a 3-pointer by Will McKee and a jumper by David Salach , but WTAM went on a 5-0 run of its own tying the score at 91 with 1:45 to go.

Tyler Geiman tied the score at 92 after a freee throw, but the Ichabods were shutout the rest of the game missing its final four shots while the Buffaloes hit 4 of 6 free throws to seal the win.

The Ichabods were led by Javion Blake who scored 19 points and Will McKee recorded a double double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Jalen Lewis had a career-high with 16 points adding five rebounds. Devyn Wilson scored 10 and Tyler Geiman had 10 points with seven assists and nine rebounds.

For the game, washburn was 32 of 64 from the field shooting 53 percent each half, but cooling off to 2 of 9 in the extra session. The Buffaloes were 31 of 66 from the field and hit only 3 of 6 shots in the overtime period, but hit 6 of 8 free throws compared to 2 of 2 for Washburn. Overall WT was 30 of 43 from the line while the Ichabods were 20 of 27.

There were a total of 50 fouls called in the game with 28 coming against the Ichabods.

Washburn’s bench outscored the Buffs’ bench 33 to 5. Washburn finished with 14 turnovers committing five in the second half.