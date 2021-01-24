Ichabods Fall to Hot Shooting Hornets
The No. 7 Washburn Ichabods men’s basketball team lost a tough battle to rival Emporia State, 91-74, on Saturday afternoon.
The Ichabods (10-2) opened scoring early as Tyler Nelson sank a shot from behind the arc to give Washburn the 3-0 lead 50 seconds into the game. The Hornets (7-6) quickly responded, going on an 8-0 run in the next 1:40 to take an 8-3 lead. The next 17 minutes of the half entailed a back-and-forth battle of fighting for the lead.
In the last minute and a half of the first half, two made free throws by Levi Braun and a made shot from deep by Tyler Geiman gave Washburn the lead. Emporia answered all five of those points to knot up the score at 43 at halftime.
The Hornets opened the second half with a 10-0 run in the first four minutes to regain a 53-43 lead over the Ichabods. Washburn attempted to chip away throughout the second half, reducing its deficit to one point with a three-pointer by Geiman at the 11:44 mark to make the score 62-61 in favor of Emporia. Aided by two 10-0 runs and a 14-0 run in the second half, Emporia held on to its lead for the remainder of the game to take the 91-74 victory over Washburn.
Four Ichabods hit double digits in points: Geiman (24), Nelson (17), Braun (14) and Connor Deffebaugh (10). Geiman also led the team with eight assists. Braun and Jace Williams each collected four rebounds.
Jumah’Ri Turner led the Hornets with 27 points, while also recording five rebounds and four assists. Dallas Bailey had the most rebounds (seven) and steals (three) for Emporia, while also contributing 17 points.
The Ichabods will be on the road next week, playing games against both Newman in Wichita, Kan., and Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Okla. Tip-off against Newman is set for January 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Central Oklahoma on January 30 at 3:30 p.m