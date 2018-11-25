Ichabods Fall to Saints

Despite three with double-figure points, Washburn women’s hoops stumbled Saturday dropping a 62-58 decision in non-conference play to Maryville on the final day of the Parrish Hotel Thanksgiving Classic. Reagan Phelan and Shelbe Piggie paced the offense with 15 points each. Hunter Bentley chipped in with 10 points while notching team-highs with eight rebounds and four assists.

Washburn (2-3) finished the contest with 23 of 62 shooting including 8-of-19 from three-point range, while Maryville (3-2) went 20-for-55 and made 10-of-25 from deep. With each side committing 18 turnovers, the Ichabods out rebounded the Saints, 39-34, and outscored Maryville in the paint,26-14. The Saints however were 12-for-13 from the line while Washburn was 4-for-7.

A sluggish first period saw the Ichabods convert three of 10 shooting from the field with Piggie leading the offense with a pair of buckets for four points. Behind five of 11 shooting including 2-for-5 from three-point range, the Saints claimed a 14-8 lead.

The Washburn offense gained a bit of traction in the second as it put together a 9-1 run. The rally was sparked with a driving layup from Alexis McAfee with 8:09 on clock. Piggie and Nicole Murugarren added to cause trimming the deficit to 17-16 with 4:42 before McAfee knocked down one of her two three-pointers on the night, pushing Washburn out front 19-17 with 4:12 left in the half.

The Ichabod advantage though evaporated as Maryville went on a 8-0 run inside a stretch of two minutes. Phelan registered the final points of the half with trey to cut the deficit to three as Washburn trailed at the break, 25-22.

In the third, Washburn continued to play catch-up but trimmed the deficit to one at 8:29, 7:00, and 4:26 but were met with long range buckets from the Saints each time as they shot 5-of-11 from behind in the arc. The Ichabod offense meanwhile sputtered as they netted 5-of-17 from the field including 2-of-6 from deep.

Trailing 43-35 to start the fourth, Washburn tried to up the tempo early with back-to-back three-pointers from Piggie and Phelan as it reduced the margin to 46-41 with 7:50 remaining. A 5-0 spurt for Maryville inflated the advantage to double-figures a minute later, but Phelan and Piggie let the air out with consecutive layups to keep the Ichabods within single-digits, 51-45.

Washburn tried to rally late inside the two minute mark but it was not in the cards as the Saints went 6-fo-6 from the line to keep the Ichabods at bay and hand them a 62-58 decision.

The Ichabods will look to rebound on Tuesday when they host in-state foe Newman. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm