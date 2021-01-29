Ichabods Fly Past Jets in Second Half
The No. 13-ranked Washburn Ichabods returned to the win column in a 95-69 victory over the Newman Jets on Thursday night in Wichita notching their fifth win in a row over the Jets. Washburn will wrap up the road trip at Central Oklahoma on Saturday.
After the Jets scored the first three points of the game, the Ichabods poured in the next 11 points to go up 11-3 at the 14:23 mark of the first half. Washburn also added a run of 10-0 in the opening stanza to take a 44-25 lead into the break at halftime.
Rathen Carter paced the Ichabods in the first half scoring 11 points hitting all four field goal attempts and both free throw as Washburn shot 58 percent in the frame hitting 14 of 24 shots and 4 of 9 shots from deep building a lead of as many as 21.
In the second half, the Ichabods pushed the lead to 27 with 17:21 to play in the game and the Jets would get no closer than 20 the rest of the game as Washburn picked up the win as the Ichabods shot a blistering 68 in the second half leading to the win also hitting 8 of 13 shots from 3-point range (55 percent) as the Ichabods cruised.
Jalen Lewis led all scorers with 26 points scoring 23 in the second half recording a career-high in the game. Lewis was 8 of 14 from the field and 4 of 8 from deep. Tyler Geiman had 20 points on 8 of 12 shooting. Jace Williams had 11 points with a team-high seven rebounds.
The Jets were led by Joel Boyce who scored 25 points as the only Jet in double figures as they lost their sixth-straight game.
The Ichabods averaged 97.5 points a game this season against the Jets after topping Newman 100-61 in the first meeting in December. Washburn was outrebounded 30 to 25.