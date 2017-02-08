Ichabods Get Road Sweep of Griffons

The Washburn Ichabod men’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 72-63 win over Missouri Western on Wednesday night at the MWSU Fieldhouse. Washburn returns to action on Saturday at No. 1-ranked and undefeated Northwest Missouri in Maryville, Mo.
After trailing by five 6:02 into the game at 13:58 after back to back 3-pointers by Missouri Western, Washburn (15-8, 7-7 MIAA) stayed within striking distance. The Griffons wouldn’t give up the lead until a jumper by Cameron Wiggins with 7:00 to play in the first half jumpstarted a 27-8 run over the next 9:55 of the game sending the Ichabods to a 48-32 lead with 17:22 to play in the game.
The Griffons (7-16, 3-11 MIAA), losers of four straight games, ripped off an 11-2 run to cut the Ichabod lead to seven with 13:50 to play but Washburn pushed the lead back to 12 at 55-43 with 12:16 to play on another 3-pointer by Wiggins.
Again the Griffons rallied and used a 13-5 run including a 10-0 spurt trimming the lead back to four at 60-56 with 5:40 to play, but the Ichabods scored the final 14 of 22 points of the game as Washburn hit 3 of 4 shots down the stretch and 7 of 9 free throws as Blake scored seven including a three-point play with 3:55 to play leading to the 10-point win.
Wiggins led the Ichabods with 21 points and tied a career-high with seven rebounds. Blake scored 15 adding five rebounds and four assists and Brady Skeens recorded his ninth double double and 19th double double of his career with 13 points and 12 rebounds adding four blocks and two assists. Cooper Holmes scored five points with a career-high 10 rebounds with four offensive boards.
Washburn shot 46 percent in the game hitting 26 of 57 shots and hit 12 of 25 3-pointers. The Ichabods also were 10 of 13 from the free throw line including 9 of 11 in the second half. Missouri Western was 23 of 53 from the field and hit 10 of 18 shots from deep.
The Ichabods outrebounded the Griffons 40 to 26 and had 12 offensive rebounds leading to 12 second chance points. Washburn had 16 assists on 26 baskets.
The win moves the Ichabods to 7-7 in the MIAA and a three-way tie for seventh place in the conference race with Lincoln and Emporia State. The Ichabods are two games out of fourth in the MIAA standings as Nebraska-Kearney and Missouri Southern are 8-5 and tied for fourth in the league race.
Trailing by as much as 14 points in the third quarter the Washburn Ichabod women’s basketball used a second surge to down Missouri Western State and snap its five-game win streak with 57-55 victory on Wednesday at the MWSU Fieldhouse.
Leading by 11 points to start the second half Missouri Western State’s (17-6, 9-5 MIAA) Sefulu Faavae 3-pointer gave the Griffons their largest lead of the night as she pushed the score to 36-22 with 9:27 remaining in the third.
The Ichabods (15-8, 8-6 MIAA) then began to chip away at the margin as Jharian Bowen and Reagan Phelan combined for a 5-0 spurt. After a MWSU basket made 38-27. Following a pair of made free throws from Phelan WU strung together 13 unanswered points to claim a 40-38 lead, but the advantage lasted just eight seconds as Chelsea Dewey’s attempt from deep beat the buzzer making it 41-40 Giffions.
During the Washburn run, the Ichabods chewed up 7 minutes and 15 seconds of the third quarter and held Missouri Western 0-for-8 from field as it went 3-of-13 for the period.
Behind consecutive layups from Alyxis Bowens Washburn retook the lead (44-43) for the final of the evening with 8:53 left in the fourth quarter. Midway through the period Bowens then added four points of game-high 22 points to help WU take a five-point lead, 52-47 with 4:57 left on the clocks.
Missouri Western then trimmed the lead to one as consecutive baskets made it 52-51 at the 4:00 mark. With 3:19 remaining, Phelan was sent to the line after she drove the lane and made her acrobatic shot. Phelan completed the three-point play and bumped the score to 55-51.
With 1:03 left Chelsea Dewey knotted the game at 55-55. During the final 37 seconds, Bowen broke nudged WU into the lead after making 1-of-2 in her each of her two trips to the line.
Faavae threw up one last shot before the buzzer but it was short hitting the front lip of the basket and collected by Washburn to seal the 57-55 result.
Washburn opened the evening in 5-0 hole before scoring nine unanswered points to take a 9-5 lead. Missouri Western then came roaring back with its longest run of the night netting 11 straight to push the score to 18-11. Behind 58.3 percent shooting during the second stanza, the Griffons remained in control for remainder for the half as they took a 33-22 lead.
The Ichabods edged out MWSU in rebounds, 26-23. WU shot a season-best 83.3 percent from the charity stripe as it made 20-of-24 attempts. Collectively, Washburn shot 18-for-42 from the field, good enough 42.9 percent and held MWSU 22-for-58 shooting for 39.7.
Individually, Bowens led all players with 22 points while Bowen and Phelan each finished with 13. Bowens and Erin Dohanlek pulled down eight rebounds apiece. Dohnalek tied Lane with a game-high four assists each, while recording three steals. This was the eighth time this season the Washburn had three players finish with double-figure contributions and 22nd time this season.
Washburn returns to action on Saturday when it closes out its road schedule with a trip to Northwest Missouri.