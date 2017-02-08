Ichabods Get Road Sweep of Griffons

The Washburn Ichabod men’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 72-63 win over Missouri Western on Wednesday night at the MWSU Fieldhouse. Washburn returns to action on Saturday at No. 1-ranked and undefeated Northwest Missouri in Maryville, Mo.

After trailing by five 6:02 into the game at 13:58 after back to back 3-pointers by Missouri Western, Washburn (15-8, 7-7 MIAA) stayed within striking distance. The Griffons wouldn’t give up the lead until a jumper by Cameron Wiggins with 7:00 to play in the first half jumpstarted a 27-8 run over the next 9:55 of the game sending the Ichabods to a 48-32 lead with 17:22 to play in the game.

The Griffons (7-16, 3-11 MIAA), losers of four straight games, ripped off an 11-2 run to cut the Ichabod lead to seven with 13:50 to play but Washburn pushed the lead back to 12 at 55-43 with 12:16 to play on another 3-pointer by Wiggins.

Again the Griffons rallied and used a 13-5 run including a 10-0 spurt trimming the lead back to four at 60-56 with 5:40 to play, but the Ichabods scored the final 14 of 22 points of the game as Washburn hit 3 of 4 shots down the stretch and 7 of 9 free throws as Blake scored seven including a three-point play with 3:55 to play leading to the 10-point win.

Wiggins led the Ichabods with 21 points and tied a career-high with seven rebounds. Blake scored 15 adding five rebounds and four assists and Brady Skeens recorded his ninth double double and 19th double double of his career with 13 points and 12 rebounds adding four blocks and two assists. Cooper Holmes scored five points with a career-high 10 rebounds with four offensive boards.

Washburn shot 46 percent in the game hitting 26 of 57 shots and hit 12 of 25 3-pointers. The Ichabods also were 10 of 13 from the free throw line including 9 of 11 in the second half. Missouri Western was 23 of 53 from the field and hit 10 of 18 shots from deep.

The Ichabods outrebounded the Griffons 40 to 26 and had 12 offensive rebounds leading to 12 second chance points. Washburn had 16 assists on 26 baskets.

The win moves the Ichabods to 7-7 in the MIAA and a three-way tie for seventh place in the conference race with Lincoln and Emporia State. The Ichabods are two games out of fourth in the MIAA standings as Nebraska-Kearney and Missouri Southern are 8-5 and tied for fourth in the league race.