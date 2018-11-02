Ichabods Give Missouri a Run But Tigers Pull Out the Victory

Washburn Ichabod women’s basketball tested Division I and No. 16th-ranked Mizzou on Thursday evening in their exhibition opener before falling 74-59. The preseason bout featured six ties and 10 lead changes with Washburn holding a lead for 5:12 of the contest.

Washburn out shot the Tigers in the second and third periods as it combined for 11 of 30 from the field with 4 of 8 shooting from behind the arc. The Ichabods won one of the four periods, out scoring Mizzou 19-14 in the second, while the Tigers paced Washburn, 14-10 in the first and 23-15 in the third and fourth periods respectively.

The Ichabods began the fourth trailing 51-44, before Alexis McAfee quickly opened the scoring with three-pointer from the top of the arc nine seconds into the period, en route to finishing with a team-best 16 points.

After a four-point run by the Tigers they pushed their lead to eight. Buckets from Taylor Blue and Mackenzie Loe kept Washburn within reach with 7:05 left, trimming the deficit to 57-51. Blue posted eight points, while Loe tallied 10 and pulled down a team-high six rebounds.

Mizzou then put the game out of reach in the final five minutes, sprinting past the Ichabods with a 11-3 run and led by as much as 18 inside two minutes.

Mizzou opened on a 8-0 run before McAfee put Washburn on the board with a three-pointer. McAfee later cut the deficit to two, as she converted on the and-one play to make it 8-6 with 5:55 left in first. The Tigers though closed the period with a 14-10 lead as Loe added a layup to the Ichabod cause before the horn.

An early jumper by Mizzou’s Sophie Cunningham opened the second period scoring. The Ichabods stood tall though going a 5-0 run, trimming the deficit to one, 16-15, as Loe shouldered the load with four points to book end the run.

After the Tigers increased their lead to three, Washburn rallied a quick 5-0 spurt as Montague tied knotted the game at 20, burying a long-range attempt at 4:44 before Warner’s jumper pushed the Ichabods out front.

Possession then bounced back-and-forth as the sides traded buckets from behind the arc. Trailing 26-25, Montague made one of two from the line with 2:16 again tying the game before Phelan sank the trey from the corner to Washburn its largest lead of the half at 29-26 with 1:53 left in the half. In spite of Mizzou scoring the final basket of the opening half, Washburn went into the break with a narrow 29-28 advantage.

Washburn finished the contest shooting .368 from the field, .381 from distance and converted 9 of 15 from the charity stripe, while the Tigers went .509 from the floor, .348 from three-point land and made 8 of 13 from the line. The Ichabods were edged out in rebounds, 38-31.

The Ichabods will wrap up exhibition play on Sunday when they take a short trip down I-70 to face Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse, with tip-off slated forum 2 pm.