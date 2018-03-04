WIBW News Now!

Ichabods Go Dancing for First Time Since 2012

by on March 4, 2018 at 10:16 PM

The Washburn Ichabods will make their 13th NCAA postseason appearance and the first since the 2012 season when the Ichabods will travel to Maryville, Mo., for the NCAA Central Regional starting Saturday. Check back on wusports.com for updates.

The tournament begins on Saturday with the semifinals on Sunday and the championship game on Tuesday. Game times will be announced on Monday.

The Ichabods, ranked No. 7 in the region, will face the No. 2-ranked the Northern State Wolves for the second time this season. NSU topped the Ichabods 67-59 in the season opener on Nov. 10 in St. Joseph.

Check wusports.com for more information.

Seeds

  1. Northwest Missouri (27-3)
  2. Northern State (31-3)
  3. Southern Nazarene (27-2)
  4. Southwest Minnesota State (24-8)
  5. Missouri Southern (20-9)
  6. St. Cloud State (23-8)
  7. Washburn (22-9)
  8. Minnesota State (22-9)

Schedule
First Round – 
Saturday, March 10
Northwest Missouri vs Minnesota State at 6:00 p.m.
Northern State vs Washburn 2:15 p.m.
Southern Nazarene vs St. Cloud State 12:00 p.m 
Southwest Minnesota State vs Missouri Southern 8:15 p.m.

Semifinals –
Sunday, March 11
NWMSU/MSU winner vs SMSU/MSSU winner  7:30 p.m.
NSU/WU winner vs SNU/SCSU winner   5:00 p.m.

Championship 
Tuesday, March 13
Semifinal winners tip at 7:00 p.m.
 
Tickets
Will be announced … check back with wusports.com for updates