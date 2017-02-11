Ichabods Hang Tough but Fall at Top Ranked Bearcats

The Washburn Ichabods were tied at the half with undefeated and No. 1-ranked and fought down the stretch but came up short in a 74-68 loss in Bearcat Arena on Saturday afternoon. Washburn returns to action on Tuesday hosting Emporia State on Valentine’s Day in Lee Arena.

After the score was tied at the half at 31, in 20 minutes of neither team leading the other by more than four points. Cameron Wiggins scored 11 in the first half to lead the Ichabods as Washburn outrebounded the Bearcats 20 to 17.

In the second half, Washburn held a two-point lead at 45-43 after a 3-pointer by David Salach with 14:03 to play, but the Bearcats scored 9 of the next 11 points to take a five-point lead at 52-47.

Washburn cut the lead back to one at 52-51 after a dunk by Brady Skeens with 10:32 to play. Northwest would go on a 13-7 run over the next 5:52 to go up seven at 65-58 with 4:40 to play in the game.

After another dunk by Skeens pulling Washburn within five at 3:43, the Bearcats outscored the Ichabods 9-8 down the stretch going 5 of 8 from the free throw line.

Javion Blake led the Ichabods with 18 points and Wiggins finished with 17 followed by Skeens’ 16 points and Salach’s 14 points. Skeens led the Ichabods with nine rebounds adding four blocks.

Washburn outrebounded the Bearcats 37 to 35 in the game and outshot the Bearcats 44 percent to 42 percent. Washburn was 24 of 55 from the field, 5 of 20 from 3-point range and 15 of 23 from the free throw line. The Bearcats were 25 of 59 from the field, 7 of 20 from 3 and 17 of 22 from the free throw line.