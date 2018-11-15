Ichabods Hit Key Free Throws to Hold off Hawks

Washburn’s David Salach had two blocks in a 10-second stretch in the final 29 seconds of the game en route to a career-high six as the Ichabods rallied and then held off a Rockhurst comeback attempt in a 76-72 win over the Hawks in the home opener in Lee Arena on Wednesday night. Washburn will be back in action hosting Truman State on Tuesday, Nov. 20.



With Washburn (2-1) holding a 72-70 lead with 29 seconds to play, Salach blocked a shot by Curtis Lewis and then after an offensive rebound by the Hawks (1-2), Salach picked up another rejection and was fouled with 18 seconds to play and hit both free throws with 18 seconds to play staking the Ichabods to a 74-70 lead. Washburn then fouled a Hawk shooter with 12 seconds left and Lewis hit both free throws against cutting the lead back to two, but Javion Blake connected on both free throws with five seconds to play putting Washburn back up 76-72 as the Ichabods picked up the win.



Washburn trailed 35-33 at the break after leading by as many as nine in the first half at 24-15, but the Hawks came back to tie the score at 24 after a 9-0 run building a lead as many as the halftime deficit of two with a 3-pointer with 47 seconds to play in the half.



The Hawks pushed their lead to as many as seven in the second half with 17:53 to play, but the Ichabods clawed their way back using a traditional 3-point play by Tyler Geiman with 9:38 to go up 57-56.



Washburn went up 10 with 3:56 to play at 70-60, but the Hawks came back with a 10-2 run cutting the lead to two, but would not get any closer as the Ichabods picked up the win.



Blake led all scorers with 19 points tying his career-high with eight rebounds dishing out six assists. Tyas Martin had 15 points and Will McKee had 12 points and a career-high eight rebounds. Salach finished with six points, six blocks and five rebounds.



Rockhurst was led by Lewis’ 15 points.



Washburn finished 29 of 66 from the field for a 44 percent clip hitting 4 of 17 3-pointers and 14 of 16 free throws. Rockhurst was 23 of 57 for a 41 percent average and 7 of 24 from deep going 19 of 24 from the charity stripe.



Washburn had a 44 to 30 advantage in the paint and forced 20 Rockhurst turnovers leading to 15 points. The Ichabods had 36 rebounds with 10 on the offensive end gaining 12 second-chance points.