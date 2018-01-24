Hot Shooting Ichabods Too Much For Bearcats

The Washburn Ichabod men’s basketball team returned to its winning ways jumping out to a 10-point lead less than five minutes into the game with Southwest Baptist and never looked back in an 89-60 win over the Bearcats on Wednesday in Lee Arena. The Ichabods will be back in action on Saturday hosting Central Missouri at 3 p.m.

The league-leading Ichabods (15-4, 9-1 MIAA) jumped out to 10 point leads 5:03 into the game and again at 8:20 in to the contest before eventually going up by as many as 19 in the first half en route to a 46-28 halftime lead. Washburn shot 55 percent in the first half hitting 16 of 29 shots while holding the Bearcats (10-9, 4-6 MIAA) to 9 of 25 from the field including 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

In the second half while leading by 16, Washburn scored the next nine points jumping out to a 25-point advantage with 16:00 to play.

The Bearcats cut the margin back to 19 with 7:58 to go, but Washburn ripped off a 9-0 run over the next 2:46 leading by as many as 31 before a late Bearcat bucket trimmed it back to 29 with 29 seconds to play.

Washburn blitzed the nets in the game shooting 59 percent from the field including a 62 percent performance in the second half hitting 18 of 29 shots. Overall the Ichabods finished at 59 percent shooting on 34 of 58 while hitting 13 of 16 free throws.

Brady Skeens led the Ichabods with 20 points on 7 of 7 shooting from the field with fvie rebounds adding three assists and two steals in 27 minutes. Tyas Martin scored 16 off the bench hitting 7 of 9 shots and Javion Blake scored 15.

Washburn outrebounded the Bearcats 34 to 24 over the top-ranked rebound margin team in the league. Washburn forced 14 turnovers leading to 22 points and outran the Bearcats 16 to 0 in fastbreak points. Washburn’s bench also outscored the Bearcats 42 to 23.