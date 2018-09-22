Ichabods Knock off 19th Ranked Mules

he Washburn Ichabod football team held the No. 2-ranked offense in the country to 174 yards in the second half and snapped a six-game losing streak to Central Missouri as the Ichabods topped the No. 16-ranked Mules 28-21 on Family Day in Yager Stadium. The Ichabods will be back in action next Saturday at Missouri Western.

After the Mules scored on their first possession taking advantage of a short field after a big punt return, they needed three plays to move 21 yards after a Jeremy Hunt to Shae Wyatt touchdown pass. But the Ichabods came right back on the ensuing drive scoring in only 1:40. Will Hamilton pulled down a 48-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Schurig who was making his first career start to put the Ichabods up 7-6 with 10:35 left in the first quarter.

The Ichabods added to their lead after an interception by Heath Tucker put Washburn back in business and Washburn would go up 14-6 with 9:59 to play in the first as Schurig hit Michael Lickteig on a 22-yard strike.

Central Missouri scored the next 10 points of the game after an 18-yard run by Koby Wilkerson and a 37-yard field goal by Alex Langer as the Mules built a 15-14 lead.

Washburn returned to the scoring summary with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Schurig to James Brania-Hopp capping an 8-play, 74-yard drive as Ichabods went up 21-15 and added to the lead on a 74-yard touchdown pass from Schurig to Austen Hubert with 5:24 to play in the first half stretching the lead to 28-15.

The Mules wrapped up the scoring in the first half which the teams combined for 49 points and 554 yards of total of offense with a 20-yard score as Kyrion Paker and Hunt hooked up on a touchdown pass as the Mules trimmed the Ichabod lead to 28-21.

In the second half, Washburn held the Mules to 174 yards as UCM finished with 383 yards after averaging 571 yards per game entering the contest with the Ichabods while picking off four Central Missouri passes.

Neither team scored in the remaining 30 minutes of action.

The Ichabod defensive charge was led by Austin Tillman who had 10 tackles and Corey Ballentine had seven with a blocked field goal in the third quarter. Heath Tucker had six stops and an interception and Channon Ross had four tackles and his first career interception returning it 31 yards. Washburn’s fourth interception was by Kevin Neal, Jr.

Schurig finished with 361 passing yards and four touchdowns completing 24 of 37 passes. James Brania-Hopp had career highs with 10 catches and 138 yards receiving and a score as eight different receivers pulled down passes for the Ichabods. Hunter Browning led the Ichabods on the ground with 14 carries for 56 yards.

The win was the first by an Ichabod team over a ranked opponent since since a 28-21 win over a No. 4-ranked Pittsburg State on the road on Sept. 19, 2015.