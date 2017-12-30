Ichabods Lead Start to Finish Over Eagles

The Washburn Ichabods wrapped up non-conference play winning their eighth-straight game with a 79-61 victory over Avila on Saturday in Lee Arena. Washburn returns to action on Jan. 6 when they will host Emporia State at 7 p.m. in Topeka.

Washburn led from start to finish in the game as the Ichabods (10-3) held the Eagles to 7 of 22 shooting in the first half. Washburn jumped out to a 13-3 lead after back to back lay ups by Will McKee and Isaac Clark .

After the Eagles cut the lead to six at 17-11, Washburn scored the next 17 of the game to go up 34-11 with just under four to play as they would go on to take a 39-21 lead into the break. Washburn shot 46 percent from the field hitting 16 of 35 in the frame.

In the second half, the Eagles cut the lead back to 11 at 48-37 with 14:43 to go before the Ichabods used a 13-2 run over the next 4:40 to build a 22-point lead stretching it to as many as 29 before Avila scored 12 of the next 13 to end the game.

Tyas Martin led the Ichabods with 17 points adding six rebounds. Brady Skeens had 16 with eight rebounds adding three blocks and three assists. Javion Blake scored 13 and Jace Williams and Isaac Clark each scored 10. Randall Smith had seven assists.

Avila was led by Tajh Downs who had 17 points with six rebounds and nine turnovers.

Overall Washburn forced 23 turnovers leading to 31 points for the Ichabods and the Washburn bench outscored the Eagle bench 38 to 9 and 46 to 20 in the paint.